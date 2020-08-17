School resource officer rescues choking elementary school student in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A school resource officer rescued a choking student at an elementary school on the first day back of classes in Union County Monday.
Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy A.J. Wallace had just begun the new school year Monday morning and was making his rounds through the Wingate Elementary School cafeteria about 7:40 am.
While greeting students and staff, officials say he noticed a teacher grabbing a young student by his stomach as if he was choking.
The teacher told Deputy Wallace the child had something stuck in his throat.
Having just completed CPR recertification training, Deputy Wallace placed the child in the proper position to perform abdominal thrusts and after about 12 thrusts, a piece of a pear dislodged from the child’s throat.
The child went to visit the school nurse and appeared fine afterwards.
Deputy Wallace noted that the child’s airway was completely blocked and he was not getting oxygen until after the food item was expelled.
“Our SRO’s wear many hats, not just that of a law enforcement officer. Having well trained first responders in our schools not only is a crime deterrent but officers are there to help students and staff deal with all kinds of emergencies,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated.
