Salisbury Police Chief offers recommendations to city council on crowd control following Fame protests

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes has offered recommendations to the Salisbury City Council on how the department could better handle crowd control issues.
Some of the recommendations include better body and helmet worn cameras, use of water barricades instead of sawhorses, and stress management for officers.
Chief Stokes submitted the recommendations following a meeting of the Chief’s Advisory Board that took place on August 10.
The purpose of the meeting was to “review in greater depth the SPD response to the protests on June 1-2, 2020, and subsequent use of tear gas,” Chief Stokes wrote in a letter to council. “I led the Board through a more in-depth look at the video provided City Council on August 4, 2020, and was able to answer more questions during the two plus hours meeting. This memorandum outlines both our internal after-action review and the Boards input on our response to the incident.”
The Chief’s Advisory Board meeting followed a sometimes contentious city council meeting in which mayor pro-tem Al Heggins made a presentation that questioned the department’s use of tear gas during protests on June 1 and 2.
“I’m going to be talking about re-imagining policing and the tools that council is providing to our police department,” Heggins told WBTV prior to the meeting.
Chief Stokes provided the following review and recommendations:
SPD internal after-action review
Captain Brian Stallings completed a review of the SPD response to protests up to June 1-2, 2020. Captain Stallings was the command staff member in charge of the city's normal operations while other command staff handled the protest response. His review of our response is neutral because of no direct involvement in the protest response. Captain Stallings provided the following points as matters for SPD to consider if faced with a similar situation.
- There were issues using Body Worn Camera by the Civil Emergency Unit (CEU) (riot equipment supplied and trained officers) because gear prevented the cameras from staying in place or blocked the view. Outfitting them with a better system (possibly helmet cameras, but others advise the current helmet cameras we have for SRT are fragile and break easily) was suggested. At a minimum, Captain Stallings recommends some camera systems for the CEU team leaders.
- Because the sawhorse type barricades were thrown at officers, the water barricades type were suggested for intersections. I will note, the city does not own any water barricades, and I foresee some logistical issues getting them in place and filled in a dynamic situation like June 1-2, 2020.
- There needs to be a comprehensive policy for CEU outlining the use and deployment of the team. Training for the team needs to continue, including with regional partner law enforcement agencies, to ensure they develop those skills if required. I will note it was fortunate that SPD had been called on to assist CMPD with the RNC and had been to several training events. We were to be teamed with two nearby agencies and had trained with them for the RNC, one of those agencies assisted on June 1-2, 2020. The training helped with response effectiveness.
- Captain Stallings suggested better communication with area law enforcement and other service agencies so resource allocation can become more streamlined. Use of the Incident Command System (ICS) – Unified Command protocols would have allowed representatives of outside agencies (and appropriate commanding officers/supervisors) housed in an incident command center (i.e., SHP, RCSO, City Street Division) for better communication and coordinated response. During a prearranged large scale event, requesting outside help and assigned to a specific task to allow dedicated function assignment for SPD personnel. (SHP to manage intersections and traffic control). Officers were assigned double duty, leaving them scrambling for equipment when called to move to other assignments. There was some confusion and assumptions about the roles of other agencies that caused staffing issues for SPD. The use of ICS principles would help alleviate those issues.
- Transporting the number of officers moved around during this event was identified as an issue. Using Salisbury Transportation System buses would have been a better means of moving those officers more efficiently than what was available.
- Some of the transport issues and double-duty assignments could cause stress for the officers, getting them stressed before engaging in a heated situation, creating a potential for overreaction. There need to be fewer outside stressors before calling the officers into action.
- Officers see a need for debriefing and stress management after these situations. Officers feel this needs to be a specialized outside organization, not City HR or PD management. The officers see a need to improve wellness overall of officers.
Advisory Board Review
The Advisory Board noted the following issues for SPD to address based on their review of the events of June 1-2, 2020.
- The communication issue identified by Captain Stallings was also an issue during Thelma's Restaurant shooting after-action review. Communication issues seem to be a consistent issue for SPD. These incidents were different, but the same problem arose in both. The Board suggests the SPD continue to address communication and information sharing to improve our service and response to incidents. In our review of internal practices by the DOJ under the Public Safety Partnership, communication internally and externally was an issue to overcome for SPD.
- The Board observed that the officers all seemed to respond with calm in a highly stressful situation.
- The Board observed that the situation did not escalate as it has in other cities, and there was no loss of life or injuries or significant property damage (burning or looting). The Board felt this indicted the SPD response was appropriate.
- It appeared there was a smaller group of agitators that tipped the protests from lawful to unlawful. On Sunday, May 31, 2020, the shot fired seemed to be the agitation point for pushing protesters into an unlawful assembly in the following nights. That incident of violence incited the protests into a different temperament for the smaller group of agitators.
- The Board said the SPD should adhere to the permitting process for assemblies closer (no permit requests were made or permits issued for these protests). Using the permitting process, the SPD could facilitate separating opposing groups to areas that would not allow for agitation or the situation to escalate. The Board observed this would be a significant staffing challenge for SPD.
- The Board commended the citizens involved in trying to keep calm amongst the protestors. They mainly felt Mr. Gemale Black was critical to keeping calm during the protests. I will note that Mr. Black was not present when the protests shifted to an unlawful assembly on June 1-2, 2020, until after deployment of tear gas. His arrival in part assisted SPD with reducing the tension and the assembly dispersed without further incident later in the night.
- The Board's desire for the SPD is to learn from these reviews and encourages continued transparency and willingness to undertake outside assessments similar to this examination. The Board does want to see that the Chief of Police is moving any recommendation forward and would like updates on this and the Thelma's Restaurant response review to ensure those recommendations are being addressed.
- Generally, the Board felt the SPD responded appropriately to the unlawful assembly on June 1-2, 2020. The force applied was reasonable based on the resistance the officers faced and the intelligence information known before the protests.
“We are committed as an agency to providing effective policing to the Salisbury community. As the Chief of Police, I will take these recommendations and focus SPD policy, training, and action to meeting these issues to minimize them from occurring in future incidents,” Chief Stokes wrote. “I appreciate the Chief’s Advisory Board for the advice and input necessary from our community to ensure we meet those needs appropriately. I will ensure we continue to review and assess our responses to critical incidents, so we deliver the most appropriate policing to Salisbury possible.”
