Salisbury Police Chief offers recommendations to city council on crowd control following Fame protests

- Captain Stallings suggested better communication with area law enforcement and other service agencies so resource allocation can become more streamlined. Use of the Incident Command System (ICS) – Unified Command protocols would have allowed representatives of outside agencies (and appropriate commanding officers/supervisors) housed in an incident command center (i.e., SHP, RCSO, City Street Division) for better communication and coordinated response. During a prearranged large scale event, requesting outside help and assigned to a specific task to allow dedicated function assignment for SPD personnel. (SHP to manage intersections and traffic control). Officers were assigned double duty, leaving them scrambling for equipment when called to move to other assignments. There was some confusion and assumptions about the roles of other agencies that caused staffing issues for SPD. The use of ICS principles would help alleviate those issues.