Rowan-Salisbury Schools open with remote and in-person classes, leaders ask for patience

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students who chose the in-person learning option in Rowan-Salisbury Schools made their way to class on Monday, but not before having temperature checks and answering a health questionnaire.
It was an unusual start for what is already an unprecedented school year.
“We’ve done school for 50 years or more, and the first week of school is always challenging to get everybody in the building with 20,000 kids arriving on 34 campuses, but today is like none other,” said Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody. “Today is not about learning academics, today is about academics.”
Rowan-Salisbury Schools offered an option of virtual learning or in-person 2 day a week, remote 3 day a week classes. Tamara Hill chose the in-person option for her son, a 7th grader at Corriher-Lipe Middle School.
“I’m actually really glad that they’re going to school. I think the virtual reality, remote learning doesn’t necessarily fit all children, a lot of children need the hands on activity,” Hill said.
Nearly 3000 students did choose the Virtual Academy, the rest will be in socially distanced classrooms. On Monday, those students and their parents answered a health questionnaire, and the students got a temperature check before heading inside.
“I’m always so use to getting up at 8 in the morning, going to school, every single day, now two days a week, the rest virtual, it’s going to be a lot different for me, a lot of changes,” said Sarah Kennedy, a student at South Rowan High School.
The superintendent acknowledges that today may not be perfect.
“This is a time that we know is different for everybody’s emotions, so we just ask you all to be patient and allow us time to figure out things as we move ahead,” Dr, Moody said.
For some parents those emotions deal with fears over COVID-19.
“Somewhat, but I’m a little worried about this virus that’s going on, I have my concerns,” said parent Alicia Kennedy.
“We know it’s not going to look pretty but every day we’ll get better at it and we’ll figure out how to do it safely and responsibly,” Dr. Moody added. “Our biggest call to action is to be patient with us. Be patient, be gracious, give us time and allow us space.”
