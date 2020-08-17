Rowan Chamber’s 28th Leadership Rowan class members announced

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 580 graduates of the program,” said Leadership Rowan Steering Committee Chairman Nick Means (F & M Bank). He continued, “This year’s class is the first one to receive funds from the Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship. The recommendation came from one of Alex’s classmates who saw his leadership, determination, and sacrifice as he battled ALS while completing Leadership Rowan. The scholarship fund was matched by Alisha Byrd-Clark and the Alex Clark Foundation which enabled more assistance to be provided to participants in the program.”