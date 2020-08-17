Rowan Chamber’s 28th Leadership Rowan class members announced

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has selected the new Leadership Rowan Class Members. The 2020-2021 class will be celebrating 28 years of the Chamber’s signature program for established community leaders.
“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 580 graduates of the program,” said Leadership Rowan Steering Committee Chairman Nick Means (F & M Bank). He continued, “This year’s class is the first one to receive funds from the Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship. The recommendation came from one of Alex’s classmates who saw his leadership, determination, and sacrifice as he battled ALS while completing Leadership Rowan. The scholarship fund was matched by Alisha Byrd-Clark and the Alex Clark Foundation which enabled more assistance to be provided to participants in the program.”
The Leadership Rowan program will begin in August 2020 and run through May 2021. The twenty-two members of the 2020-21 Class are:
Lorie Aldridge (Trinity Oaks); James Joseph Amaral (City of Salisbury); Jonathan Barbee (People Growing Together-Toastmasters Club); Lisa Berger (Rowan County Government); Bryson D. Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Tambra Cochran (Atrium Health); Joseph Dismuke (NC Works); Desiree Dunston (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); LaShaunda Durham (Communities In Schools of Rowan County); Hayley Edwards (Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc.); Rony Euceda (BA Environmental Inc.); Sabrina Harris (Vibes, The Creatives Art Incubator); Sheila Holshouser (Rowan County Government); Jeremy Jacobs (GreerWalker CPAs & Advisers); John P. McGrail (Edward Jones - John P. McGrail, Financial Advisor); Sarah Paynter (Smart Start Rowan); Holly Pore (Rowan-Salisbury School System); Cara Reavis (Rowan Investment Co., Inc.); Kelly Shrader (Milford Hills United Methodist Church); Christopher Sloop (Rowan County Government); Sarah Walker (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); and, Kristine Wiles (Rowan Helping Ministries).
Class members will attend a local two-day retreat August 27-28 where they will participate in a Simulated Society (SIMSOC) exercise where diversity and inclusion are the focus. After the retreat, participants will attend a full-day session each month September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of Rowan County.
Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program sponsored by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to prepare committed and qualified individuals to assume leadership roles in the county and to further enhance the abilities of existing leaders. Persons completing the program are expected to volunteer their time and talents for community service.
Since 1992, Leadership Rowan has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked and passionate about the success of the community. These talented leaders will spend ten months going on exclusive tours and having hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspectives, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.
2020 Leadership Steering Committee Chair Nick Means said, “This program has proven itself for 28 years! Graduates of Leadership Rowan can be seen serving in positions of leadership all over Rowan County. We look forward to another great class.”
Members of the Leadership Rowan Steering Committee are: Chairman Nick Means (F & M Bank); Kelly Baker (City of Salisbury); Alisha Byrd-Clark (Gemstones Academy & Compass); Danelle Cutting, (Hurley Park); Shawn Edman (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Ken Ingle (Rowan- Cabarrus Community College); Deborah Johnson (Livingstone College); Eric Lipscomb (Global Contact Services); and, Beth McKeithan (Prevent Child Abuse Rowan).
For more information, please contact Rowan Chamber Member Service Director Erica Church at (704) 633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.
