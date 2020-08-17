Rockwell man dies after being hit by stick, one charged in case

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An argument turned into a fight that turned deadly in Rockwell on Sunday night.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Billy Joe Carpenter, 47, died after being hit in the head with a stick. Jay Dustin Lear, 42, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case.
The fight took place at a home on Windswept Way just after 11 pm.
Deputies said the fight started after several people gathered at the landlord’s homes. Carpenter left, and Lear then started to yell and argue with him.
Witnesses told deputies that Lear walked out with a stick that he is known to always carry with him. Then, during the ongoing argument, Lear struck Carpenter in the head with the stick he was carrying, and it created a loud pop.
After Lear hit Carpenter, the two kept arguing until Carpenter fell face-first on the ground. He was bleeding from a gash on his forehead and appeared to have a seizure before going unconscious.
Another person involved in the argument called 911. Deputies say Carpenter was dead by the time emergency responders arrived.
Lear was located by deputies and charged. Bond is set at $25,000.
