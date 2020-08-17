Police: Elderly woman’s sexual assault under investigation in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating reports that an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in Lenoir.
Officers with the Lenoir Police responded to an address in the Joyceton area inside the city limits of Lenoir to investigate the sexual assault of an elderly woman, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9:35 p.m.
At this time, police say it appears that the suspect was in no relation to the victim.
Due to the sensitivity of this ongoing investigation, police say they will not be releasing any further information at this time.
Any time citizens have concerns of suspicious persons or occurrences that they feel is out of the ordinary, please call the Lenoir Police Department, your local law enforcement agency, or 911.
This is an active and on-going investigation.
Police say they are currently involved in an extensive effort to follow every lead and piece of information they currently have.
If anyone in the community knows of any information that may aid investigators in this case, please call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.