Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes in Clover, South Carolina

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after a small plane he was piloting crashed in Clover, S.C. on Saturday, according to officials.
The crash took place near Bate Harvey Road and Jackson Lake Lane, which is off of Hwy 55 just down the road from Griggs Elementary School.
According to a report by York County Sheriff’s Office, pilot Matthew McSwain had taken off from an airstrip on Bate Harvey Road and was unable to clear the tree line. The crash occurred after his propeller clipped a tree.
When the sheriff’s office arrived on scene, McSwain had already exited the plane. He was transported to a hospital by EMS. There is no word on his current condition.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.