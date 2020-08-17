No 90s in sight but more chances of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After weeks with highs in the 90s, our break continues. We could go most of the next seven days with highs only topping out in the 80s.
Tuesday will bring a little drop in the humidity.
Will you be reaching for the long-sleeved t-shirt? Probably not.
Highs will still be in the upper 80s, but hopefully, you will notice a tad of a difference. Rain chances will be pretty low too.
By Wednesday, we will be right back to the tropics. Highs will be in the mid-80s for the rest of the week and our old friend the humidity will make a return.
Rain chances will be 50-60 percent each afternoon.
The weekend will feature a little lower rain chances. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There’s a 40 percent chance for afternoon storms on Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday.
There are no named storms in the tropics for now. We are watching two disturbances which could develop over the course of the next five days. They pose no immediate threat to the U.S. for now.
Hope the first day of school was a good one!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.