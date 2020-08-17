Man shot twice in leg in Charlotte drive-by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot twice in the leg in a drive-by in Charlotte Monday night.
The incident happened on St. Luke Street around 8:39 p.m.
The man, along with a second person, was standing at the corner of St. Luke Street and Mitchell Street when the suspect(s) drove up in a vehicle and shot him.
The victim was shot twice in the leg.
MEDIC took him to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are responding to try and determine the motive. The suspect(s) have not been located.
