Man shot twice in leg in Charlotte drive-by
August 17, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot twice in the leg in a drive-by in Charlotte Monday night.

The incident happened on St. Luke Street around 8:39 p.m.

The man, along with a second person, was standing at the corner of St. Luke Street and Mitchell Street when the suspect(s) drove up in a vehicle and shot him.

The victim was shot twice in the leg.

MEDIC took him to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are responding to try and determine the motive. The suspect(s) have not been located.

