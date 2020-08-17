Lincoln County school temporarily closes after possible COVID-19 cluster

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County elementary school has been closed for students for the next two weeks after a COVID-19 cluster.
Iron Station Elementary School will be closed for students through Aug. 30, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow announced.
“It has never been more apparent than now that the challenges we continue to face due to the COVID virus are new and it presents tough situations to manage,” Morrow said. “While the utmost concern is the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff, we must also recognize the difficulty in establishing a viable way forward.”
The school district says it is focusing on safety at the school for the next couple of weeks.
Officials said a linked COVID-19 cluster involves faculty members at Iron Station Elementary.
“This decision was not easy, and we certainly wish there were better alternatives; however, in working together with our health department, we feel this is the best course of actions at this time to protect students and staff as well as to conduct surveillance and mitigation efforts so we can may continue our plans to have a modified, but positive school year going forward,” Morrow said.
All staff will work from home and continue to provide remote instruction and support to students.
The school will remain closed through August 24 to all staff.
Custodians will return to clean the campus facilities on August 25-27.
All other staff will be able to return to the school in person on Friday, August 28 to prepare for student return to school on Monday August 31.
School officials say more information will be forthcoming Tuesday to parents of Iron Station Elementary students regarding computer device distribution, packet pick up and remote learning information.
During the school closure, students will be provided with remote instruction using Google Classroom and remote learning packets. A Chromebook device will be available for checkout by students in grades 3-5 that do not have a device at home.
Parents may checkout a device and pickup paper learning packets for children in grades K-5 at LCS Central Services located at 201 Jeb Seagle Drive, Lincolnton on Wednesday from 2:00-7:00pm.
Iron Station Elementary students’ classroom teachers will contact students on Thursday (8-20) and Friday (8-21) of this week with additional details about remote learning for their classroom.
Iron Station Elementary will reopen for in person learning on campus on Monday, August 31, 2020. Students will resume staggered entry for their assigned day.
The first day for combined cohorts on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday will be September 8, 2020.
Parents should continue to monitor the LCS webpage and email for additional updates during the school closure.
