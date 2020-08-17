Leader, 2 co-conspirators of N.C. meth trafficking ring sentenced to prison

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The leader of a North Carolina meth trafficking ring and his two co-conspirators have been sentenced to prison.
William Andrew Reel, II, 40, was ordered to serve 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Reel pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kateland Dawn Myers, 25, was sentenced to 151 months (just over 12 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Myers pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Matthew Lloyd Thomas, 32, of Dallas, N.C. was ordered to serve 151 months (just over 12 years) in prison, and five years of supervised release. Thomas previously pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to filed court documents and Monday’s sentencing hearings, from at least Sept. 2018 to March 2019, Reel conspired with others to traffic large quantities of meth from Georgia into North Carolina, which Reel, Myers, and Thomas then distributed locally in Gaston County and elsewhere.
Court records show that Reel, assisted by Myers and Thomas, was responsible for trafficking at least 30 kilos of meth.
Over the course of the investigation law enforcement seized methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $ 64,171 in drug proceeds.
