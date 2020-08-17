63,000 gallons of gasoline spills in Huntersville, cleanup underway

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleanup is underway after 63,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from a pipeline in Huntersville.
Colonial Pipeline responded to a leak in one of their underground lines crossing the Oehler Nature Preserve owned by Mecklenburg County on Friday, Aug. 14 at 5:42 p.m. The preserve is located on Huntersville-Concord Road east of the Town of Huntersville.
The cause of the release is reported as equipment failure.
Colonial Pipeline estimates that 63,000 gallons of gasoline have been released from the line, and the majority the product has already been recovered.
About 200 Colonial employees, contractors and local first responders are working 24 hours a day as part of a coordinated approach managed under an Incident Command System. Public and worker safety, and environmental protection are the primary objectives.
Officials say Colonial has successfully implemented proactive measures to protect the closest surface waters, the North Prong of Clark Creek, which drains east out of Huntersville and into the Rocky River in Cabarrus County.
The creek is located approximately 1,500 feet downgradient from the spill area. No product has been detected in the creek, which is being closely monitored.
The full extent of the environmental impacts from the spill is currently being assessed and necessary proactive actions are being undertaken to ensure that these impacts are minimized.
Local, State and Federal agencies are working in cooperation with the Town of Huntersville and the Huntersville Fire Department, along with Colonial Pipeline, on the implementation of remediation activities.
Public Health has been updated on the situation and plans to monitor the progress of the remediation process.
At this time, public health does not believe there to be any threat to potable drinking water wells due to the nature of the spill and the depths of the water wells.
Private drinking water wells in the area are being assessed and sampled.
Colonial Pipeline is providing regular updates on a response website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.