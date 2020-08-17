Don’t schedule car maintenance without knowing these essential terms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We know that even if you trust your mechanic 100%, it can still be intimidating to bring your car in for car maintenance. How much is it going to cost? What if they find another problem? What if the car has to stay in the shop and you need a rental? The worries can be endless, and it can make car maintenance thoroughly unpleasant for you as a car owner. We’re here to help! We think the best way to feel confident about your car care decisions is to be educated about the, which is why we’re started by compiling a list of some of the most common car terms you should know before you schedule auto service.
10 car maintenance terms you should know
Fuel pump: Your fuel pump’s job is to send fuel from your gas tank into the engine, where it can be ignited to get your car up and running.
Alternator: Your alternator is in charge of keeping your Charlotte Toyota’s battery charged (so it can start your car) and it also runs the ignition system and electrical system, playing a crucial role in performance.
Head gasket: Your head gasket acts as a seal between the cylinder head and the engine. Not only does this seal things off so combustion and ignition can occur, it also prevents coolant and oil from mixing (which could cause costly issues).
Catalytic converter: Your catalytic converter is a part of the exhaust system. Its function is to convert toxic gases inside the system to less harmful emissions.
Radiator: Your radiator helps ensure that your engine doesn’t overheat. As coolant runs through the engine, it absorbs the heat so the engine stays cool. The coolant then gets hot and is directed to the radiator, where the radiator then absorbs the heat from the coolant and sends it back to the engine.
Spark plugs: Your spark plugs play an important role in getting your car started. For ignition to occur, you need a spark to light the fuel… and that’s where the spark plugs come into play.
Oil filter: Your oil filter protects your engine - it prevents dirt and debris from getting into it, where it could cause serious and costly damage.
Air filter: Your air filter is part of the air intake system. It prevents dirt and debris from being sucked into the engine when the intake pulls air in.
OEM: OEM stands for Original Equipment Manufacturer and refers to car parts. Basically, it means that the parts come from the same manufacturer who made the car (Toyota parts for a Toyota car).
Schedule your Charlotte car maintenance with us today
Still have questions or need to get car maintenance on the books?
