CMS teachers and parents navigate technical glitch on first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As thousands of students across the state of North Carolina tried to log on to learn on the first day of school, the system went down.
“My kids were up this morning bright eyed, bushy tailed,” parent Tonya Ruffin said. She said her children were excited for the first day of school until they could not access Canvas, the platform they use to learn.
Courtlyn Reeves, the principal of Ridge Road Middle School, said the NC Education Cloud was the issue.
“There’s a different route where you can log in through the CMS google account to get into canvas,” Reeves said.
Teachers spent the morning reaching out to their students.
Some teachers successfully met their students after sending out direct zoom links.
“You can anticipate some hiccups on the first day of school,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “We just didn’t know it would be this.”
Superintendent Winston toured several schools, including Ridge Road Middle School. He greeted teachers in the hallways and said hello to students through the screen.
After a few hours Ruffin says her kids were able to log in, but she’s worried about what they missed and whether this will keep happening.
“They missed two blocks of school,” Ruffin said. “My hope moving forward is that it goes a lot smoother.”
Throughout the morning some students were also still picking up chromebooks.
Superintendent Winston says he is concerned because there is a high demand of hot spots for internet access and the district does not have enough to give out. He is hoping community partners will step up to help fund more purchases.
