Back to school forecast: A few late showers!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting on the quiet side for this first day of school for many area students and teachers. Morning temps will be in the comfy 60s and 70s, rising into the middle 80s this afternoon.
The morning will remain dry, but a line of scattered showers and a couple of heavier thunderstorms will form in the mountains and foothills early in the afternoon and drift toward Charlotte and the Piedmont late in the day.
The line should move through quickly and the evening looks great as skies clear.
There may be a little bit of fog around tonight, otherwise, it will be comfortably cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday looks great as well, with plenty of sunshine to go around and tolerable humidity levels that will keep the rain chance extremely low.
In fact, aside from a stray mountain shower, most of the WBTV viewing area will be dry and warm Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Things do begin to change Wednesday, as our humidity level ramps up and rain chances follow suite. Much like last week, I think the second part of the workweek brings numerous showers and storms, and so localized flash flooding may become a concern again, especially in neighborhoods that were hard hit last week.
With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average, mainly in the low to middle 80s. By the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are keeping a watch on two weather disturbances, which may organize more in the week ahead. Overall, no tropical systems are expected to impact the U.S. in the short term, but we will be monitoring as we close in on the peak of hurricane season.
Hope you have a great school year!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
