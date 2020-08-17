After three children “accidentally” shot themselves, community stresses gun safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Deadly accidental shootings by children have increased 43 percent in March and April compared to the same two months for the last three years. That is according to gun safety group “Everytown for Gun Safety.”
Here in Charlotte, a two-year-old shot and killed himself with his father’s unsecured gun on Saturday.
Now, the community is stressing gun safety as more important than ever.
There have been three separate accidental shootings in Charlotte in less than a week. All by kids under eight years old and all used either unsecured or mishandled guns.
The one on Rodney Road happened Sunday. Alfredo Lopez, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The child is expected to survive.
The Camp Greene shooting happened last Thursday.
The child, who police say was with his family visiting friends, is also expected to survive. Police charged Devonte Warren, 25, with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.
”That right there was ridiculous,” says one man living in the motel where the fatal shooting at Economy Inn happened.
He says he witnessed the commotion from Saturday’s shooting. He did not want to be identified but says the incident brought him to tears.
”I was there. It was an accident. Set Antonio free,” says one man, who claims he was in the room where the two-year-old shot himself.
He explains what happens, but he walked away before any more questions.
”His kid found a gun himself, but nobody’s looking at that,” he says.
”The amount of guns that have somehow found their way in Charlotte. I don’t know how that’s happening,” says Judith Brown, a community activist.
Judith Brown is constantly canvassing the Reagan Road area where the shooting happened. She did not know about this shooting, but she feels it is the same story she has seen in the last few months.
”I’ve lived here for 10 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” she says. “Not having guns secure they shouldn’t even be loaded inside the house with a child.”
”It makes you feel terrible particularly when you know they are so preventable,” says Larry Hyatt, owners of Hyatt Gun and Coin.
According to the FBI, the agency ran 3.9 million background checks in June alone. Hyatt says safety does not stop once you are cleared.
”You might have had your permit and your background check but where you store it is also your responsibility,” Hyatt said. “If a child can get to it, they’re curious. You’re going to have an accident.”
Hyatt says the best protection is a lockbox. Even if a person wants the gun close by, he says there are ways to have access and safety. The two, Hyatt said, have to go hand in hand.
”There’s no reason you should have a loaded gun for someone who shouldn’t have access,” he said.
Some of the reasons Hyatt thought more people are buying guns are the pandemic and recent protests. He says people want the extra layer of protection.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.