Union County teachers rally for safe return to school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With just hours left until the new school year begins, Union County teachers rallied together to address safety for themselves and their students when they return to the classroom.
A rally was held Sunday in Union County with a hearse leading the procession.
Cars were painted with different messages.
The teachers are urging for a dialogue with Union County Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan.
They want him to join their town hall on Friday to find common ground about how to safely go about the new school year.
