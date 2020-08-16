Two Charlotte councilmembers to face ethics investigation over NC GOP complaints

Charlotte City Councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell avoids answering WBTV's questions about a 2018 taxpayer funded trip to Detroit.
By David Hodges | August 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 1:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte city councilmembers will face an independent ethics investigation after complaints filed against them by the North Carolina Republican Party.

In a memo sent to city council by the city attorney Patrick Baker, Baker said that complaints filed against Dimple Ajmera and James “Smuggie” Mitchell met the standard for an independent investigation.

However two complaints filed against council member Tariq Bokhari did not.

The NCGOP alleged that Ajmera was taking campaign donations from developers around the time of zoning votes.

Last year WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges uncovered emails between Mitchell and a developer that raised questions about a conflict of interest.

The NCGOP filed their complaint against Mitchell based on those stories.

