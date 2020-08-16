Six displaced in Rowan County mobile home fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people were displaced by a fire in a mobile home in Rowan County.
The fire was reported just before 4:00 pm on Saturday afternoon at a hme on Susan Lane off East Ridge Road in the Ellis Fire Department’s district.
Firefighters called for additional manpower after arriving at the home and finding the fire in progress.
The mobile home was heavily damaged. The American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas is assisting 6 people displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office.
