Patchy dense fog possible Monday morning with a few late day showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy dense fog will be possible for Monday morning, so allow extra time for your morning drive. Monday afternoon will feature a few rain showers and storms, with afternoon high temperatures in mid-80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the NC mountains.
Tuesday will be drier overall, yet a stray shower or storm is still possible as afternoon high temperatures warm to near 90 degrees.
Scattered rain and storms are likely for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are keeping a watch on a few weather disturbances, which may organize more in the week ahead. Overall, no tropical systems are expected to impact the U.S. in the week ahead.
Have a wonderful start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
