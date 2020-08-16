Mooresville Police searching for missing teen

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community’s help is needed in locating a missing Mooresville teenager.
According to the Mooresville Police Department, Selena Cawley was last seen about 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in the back yard of her home in the Morrison Plantation subdivision.
Police say she’s believed to have left on foot, heading toward an unknown direction.
Cawley is between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100-120 pounds. Police say she has shoulder length, curly black hair. She was last seen wearing an off-white short sleeve shirt, cutoff blue jean shorts, and purple and black sandals.
Police encourage anyone with information to call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department's non-emergency number at 704-664-3311.
