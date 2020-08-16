‘Lock up your guns’: Police speak out after two young children shot by unsecured firearms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the past five days, two Charlotte children got ahold of unsecured guns.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reminding parents to lock up their firearms and keep it away from children.
In less than a week, police are investigating shootings of a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old.
On Saturday, a 2-year-old was shot and killed after pulling the trigger of his father’s gun that was left out.
“Lock up your guns,” police said. “Do your part to protect children.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.