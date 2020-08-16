Let’s dry out! Fewer storms today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very wet 48 hour period, we are finally seeing a break in the drenching downpours.
There is still a 30 percent chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms but nothing like we have already gotten. Some places picked up 6-7 inches of rain, especially around the Catawba Valley. On the low side, it wasn’t uncommon to pick up 1-2 inches everywhere else. Today will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Rain chances will remain isolated on Monday and Tuesday. A 30 percent chance will hold through the first part of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s each day.
The second half of the week will bring a better chance for rain. There’s a 50 percent chance Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The tropics have a few storms but none of them look to impact the U.S. in the short term. The last advisory has been issued for a weakening Kyle. Josephine is also weakening and may dissipate by Monday. Both are moving away from us. There are two other disturbances out in the Atlantic.
One has a 30 percent chance for formation over the next five days and the other has a 20 percent chance. September tends to be the most active month for hurricanes.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
