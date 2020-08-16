Iredell-Statesville middle school reports COVID-19 case; 7th grade class to start with remote learning

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As school starts on Monday, a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at a middle school in Iredell County.
Officials have not said if the case was a student or employee at Third Creek Middle School.
Health officials say Iredell-Statesville Schools and the individual testing positive worked collaboratively with the health department to determine who had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive.
Officials determined that no visitors, including parents and students, were in close contact with this individual during the open house that was held on August 13, but close contacts have been notified.
The patient has been told to quarantine in their home for 14 days.
Iredell-Statesville Schools cleaned and disinfected the impacted areas of the building
according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
As a result of the positive COVID-19 result and the Iredell Health Department requirement for close contacts to quarantine for 14 days, all 7th grade students and teachers at Third Creek Middle will begin the year with remote learning.
Seventh-grade students and their families are being contacted individually to receive instructions about remote learning that begins Monday.
School officials say 6th and 8th grade TCMS students will continue with Plan B beginning Monday.
