2 seriously injured in Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after an apartment caught fire early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on the 3100 block of Central Avenue. Fire department officials say the fire started in the kitchen area of one of the apartments.
There were five people in the apartment at the time of the blaze. Three jumped down from a third-floor balcony and the other two were rescued from the balcony.
No other information was released.
