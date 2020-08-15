Possible shot at freedom for lifer who stole hedge clippers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An October parole hearing has been set for a Black man serving a life sentence in Louisiana after stealing hedge clippers in a 1997 burglary.
Fair Wayne Bryant’s case drew widespread attention after Louisiana’s Supreme Court refused to overturn the sentence handed down under the state’s habitual offender law.
The decision drew a stinging dissent from the only Black justice on the seven-member court.
Chief Justice Bernette Johnson wrote that harsh habitual offender sentences are the “modern manifestation” of post Civil War laws aimed at jailing Black people for minor crimes.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.