Off-duty Union County deputy killed in motorcycle crash

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Union County deputy died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.
Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said the Deputy Sheriff Christopher Scott Horne, 50, died just before 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Griffith Road in Monroe.
Deputies say Horne collided into another vehicle.
The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
“Deputy Sheriff Horne was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office SAFE (Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement) Unit,” a statement by the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. “He served with the agency for over 7 years but also previously served with the Monroe Police Department, Waxhaw PD as well as the Stallings PD. He will be greatly missed.”
