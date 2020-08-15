Nothing like a Saturday in the tropics!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While we aren’t expecting actual tropical weather, it sure will feel like it today.
Highs will reach the mid 80s and dew points will be running in the low 70s most of the day. Add to that, the chance for showers or a thunderstorm at any time and that will make for soupy day.
Showers are possible at any time. Because many of us have already seen rain the past few days, that is starting to add up. If more rain falls on places which have already had too much, we run the risk of localized flooding. That’s why a Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect until midnight tonight for all counties north of Charlotte.
Some good news is that after today, our rain chances will drop a bit. There is only a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow and then climb to the upper 80s by Tuesday.
The second half of the week will take us back to a wetter pattern. Highs will mainly range in the mid 80s.
Lows every night will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We are also tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle. Fortunately, both of them look to be heading out into the Atlantic and away from the US.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
