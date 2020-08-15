Mothers of homicide victims ask for community help to bring justice for their sons

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The mothers of Khajari Brown and Isaiah Bailey are speaking for the first time since their sons were murdered in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 2nd.
The shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Allen Street. Isaiah Bailey, 20, and Khajari Brown, 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim, the half-brother of Khajari Brown, was treated for serious injuries and later released from an area hospital.
Cayce officers, with assistance from other state agencies, is closing in on the case but they still need help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved. Officials say the vehicle was caught on camera leaving the scene.
Byron Snellgrove, Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety stated, “The Cayce Department of Public Safety is currently still investigating the murder of 20-year-old Isaiah Bailey and 19-year-old Khajari Brown and the attempted murder of 18-year-old Brandon Brown. The State Law Enforcement Division, other State agencies, and various other local law enforcement agencies in the Midlands are assisting. Currently, investigators have forensic evidence, video evidence and witness statements that are being reviewed and processed.”
Snellgrove further reiterates, “We believe that there are other members of the community that have information about this incident and/or the subjects involved. We are encouraging those citizens to come forward as even minor details that they provide may be important to this investigation. We remain positive that our investigation along with the cooperation of witnesses in the community will lead to criminal charges being brought and justice being served for the victims and their families.”
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.