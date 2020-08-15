Governor Cuomo announces NYC’s annual 9/11 light tribute is back on

"'Tribute in Light,' the world's beloved twin beams of light, will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year's 9/11 commemoration," the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which oversees the installation, said in a statement this week. "This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual 'Tribute in Light.'"