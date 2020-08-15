Flash flooding concerns continue tonight, yet rain diminishes Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Numerous flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the WBTV viewing area through early tonight.
Use caution if you must travel.
Remember if you come to water flowing across a road, “turn around, don’t drown.”
Rain is expected to diminish in coverage and intensity as we continue overnight into early Sunday morning with some patchy fog possible.
Sunday is expected to be drier overall, yet a few isolated rain showers or storms will be possible with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the NC mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated rain and storms with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Scattered rain and storms are likely for Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are tracking Tropical Storm Kyle and Tropical Storm Josephine with both systems expected to stay away from the U.S.
Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
