Catawba County declares state of emergency after flooding

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The chairman of Catawba County’s Board of Commissioners after excessive rainfall caused several water rescues, severe flooding, hazardous travel conditions and potential for widespread power outages.
The proclamation was issued by C. Randall Isenhower just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The emergency declaration covers the entire county.
The proclamation doesn’t call for any restrictions from residents, but does ask county officials to execute the county’s emergency plan.
