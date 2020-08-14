Widespread, scattered rain and storms are likely for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will not be a complete washout, yet it is likely that many WBTV viewers will have rain or storms at some point in the day.
A few rain showers will be possible Saturday morning, yet the best timing for rain and storms will be for the afternoon and evening hours.
If you have outdoor plans, I would have some rain gear with you, know where you will go for shelter if a storm is moving closer to you, and have the WBTV weather app on your phone.
Saturday will remain warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s in the Piedmont to mid-70s for the NC mountains.
Sunday is expected to be drier than Saturday, yet a few isolated rain showers or storms will be possible with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated rain and storms with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.
Scattered rain and storms are possible for Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are tracking Tropical Storm Kyle and Tropical Storm Josephine with both systems expected to stay away from the U.S.
Have a fantastic Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
