Two separate COVID-19 clusters reported at UNC-Chapel Hill residence halls

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Students, faculty and staff at UNC-Chapel were alerted to two separate clusters of COVID-19 at residence halls on campus.
A school notification was sent Friday announcing that coronavirus clusters were reported in Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a cluster is defined as five or more cases that are deemed close in proximity.
“We are notifying the campus of these clusters per guidance under of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses,” school officials said in a statement.
The people in the clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring, according to school officials.
The school is also working with health officials to identify additional potential exposures.
All residents in the dorms have been provided additional information about these clusters and the next steps.
Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual.
Health officials say a close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact are being notified directly and provided with further guidance.
The news of the COVID-19 clusters comes during the same week a complaint was filed on behalf of University of North Carolina (UNC) faculty and staff, in a lawsuit claiming that UNC employees across the state are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 because they are required to return to campuses that are reopening to students.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.