Second man arrested in connection to deadly July shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A second man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Hickory that happened in late July.
The shooting happened July 29 on 1st Street SW in Hickory around 3:40 p.m. Responding officers say they found numerous shell casings in the roadway. Four minutes later, officers were called to nearby 3rd Street SE in reference to a man in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound and was asking for a resident’s help.
Officers arrived to find the man, later identified as 30-year-old Donald Simpson. Catawba County EMS pronounced him dead on scene.
Moments later, police were notified that a 25-year-old man was seeking medical treatment at Frye Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound. The man was treated and released. Police say both Simpson and the 25-year-old were shot on 1st Street SW.
On Aug. 7, 30-year-old Tantae Deon Little was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
At that time, police said 25-year-old Craig Anthony Ruff was also wanted in connection with the shooting.
On Friday, Aug. 14, Ruff was arrested and charged with discharging weapon into occupied property serious bodily injury and possession of firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Investigators have not released a possible motive, but say they don’t believe the shooting was random.
“We do not believe this incident to be random, but obviously we are still very concerned with any shooting incident and the risk they pose to bystanders,” said Chief Thurman Whisnant. “This investigation remains a top priority and we encourage anyone with information to contact us.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
