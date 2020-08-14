Police search for missing 66-year-old Charlotte man diagnosed with dementia

Police say Bason Edward Barrett was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday walking in the area of Pondell Drive. (Source: CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 9:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing 66-year-old Charlotte man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police say Bason Edward Barrett was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday walking in the area of Pondell Drive.

Barrett was last seen wearing a gray hat, a brown or denim jacket and dark blue pants.

He is described as a balding Black man with a salt and pepper beard. Police believe he could be in the area of Sugar Creek Park.

Police said Barrett is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mr. Barrett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

