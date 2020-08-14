Person injured after being shot, falling from fence near Walmart parking lot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after being shot and falling from a fence near a Walmart parking lot in Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street near a Walmart parking lot at 8:15 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a male victim was shot in the arm. He then ran from the suspect and jumped over a fence, which was overlooking a steep dropoff.
The victim was further injured as a result of the fall.
MEDIC is taking the victim to the hospital. Police say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect has not been located, and detectives are being called in to investigate the case and determine the motive.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
