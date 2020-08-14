Parade held to honor World War II veteran’s birthday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A parade was held Friday to honor a World War II veteran who turned 93 years old.
Paul Phillips, a Leland resident, joined the Navy at the age of 17 and was a crew member of the Battleship USS North Carolina.
The Leland Police Department and Leland Fire Department joined family, friends and neighbors to celebrate Phillips. Representatives from the battleship and Cameron Art Museum also participated in the event.
Phillips worked more than 20 years at the museum.
Mayor Brenda Bozeman also was on hand to declare Friday as Paul Phillips Day in Leland.
Phillips got a new recliner for his birthday.
