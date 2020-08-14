One dead, one taken to hospital after reported drowning on Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was pronounced dead and another taken to an area hospital after a call for a reported drowning on Lake Wylie Friday afternoon.
The call came in just before 4 p.m. from an area near McDowell Nature Preserve, just north of the South Carolina state line near Buster Boyd Bridge. Police said it appears three people were at the park when at least two of them went into the water to swim.
Both began struggling in the water, officials say. One was pulled from the water, but the other could not be found. Firefighters later found the second person underwater. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The first person was taken to the hospital by York County paramedics and is expected to be OK.
The victims’ names and ages have not been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, rescue crews could be seen searching the water near the nature preserve.
No further information has been made public.
