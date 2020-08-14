Memphis university sends researchers to study NC earthquake

The quake was reported around 8:07 a.m. at 2.6. miles away from Sparta. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir. (Source: USGS)
By AP | August 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 3:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis says specialists from its earthquake research center are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of this past weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years struck Sunday morning.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.

The University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information, with help from North Carolina and U.S. geological survey officials, has deployed four portable seismograph stations in a tightly controlled pattern to record aftershocks of the earthquake.

