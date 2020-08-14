Man arrested for two violent crimes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged in two separate violent attacks in Charlotte, police said.
Ronnie Morrow, 36, has been charged after a man was shot in the head, and another man was stabbed in the neck over the past few days.
Police said on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the head. He is still being treated at the hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. Investigators say an argument escalated into violence, and a man was assaulted and then shot.
Police say evidence prompted them to seek an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Morrow.
Then, on Thursday, around 12:20 p.m. on Orr Street, police said a 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the neck.
Investigators say evidence gathered revealed that the assailant was still in the area.
Morrow was arrested Thursday without incident and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Morrow has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Police believe the incidents are unrelated.
Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to provide it by calling 911 or leaving the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
