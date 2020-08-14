Lenoir Rhyne requiring negative COVID-19 test documentation from incoming students

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students are planning to live in the dorms return to campus at Lenoir Rhyne University on Monday but they’ll need more than bedsheets and laptops.
To get into the dorms and the classrooms too, they will need to have negative test results for COVID-19.
University President Dr. Fred Whitt says a committee has been working since March to draw up plans to keep everyone safe on campus.
Class schedules, social distancing, facemask rules and more were drawn up.
Now they want students to be in quarantine and tested before coming to the start of the fall semester.
“Quite frankly, for us, at this institution, it just makes no sense to bring students back without testing,” said Dr. Whitt.
The goal, Whitt said, is to do whatever it takes to keep the virus knocked down at Lenoir Rhyne.
With students coming in from across the nation and around the world Dr. Whitt said it’s important for the university and the community to start off the year as safe as possible.
For students unable to find a testing site, some tests will be available on campus next week but no one can check in to their dorm or attend a class in person until there is a documented negative result.
