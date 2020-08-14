Iredell Co. man charged with kidnapping after woman, baby found hiding in woods

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 29-year-old Iredell County man is facing multiple charges in a kidnapping case.
Deputies were told this week that a woman and her 3-month-old baby were being held against their will at a home on Anthony Road in Hamptonville by Dexter Whitaker, who deputies say was on probation for kidnapping the same victim.
Officers say they went to Whitaker’s home on Wednesday and that he told them the woman wasn’t there and he had not seen her in two weeks.
After an extensive search of the property, officers found the woman in the woods behind the home holding the 3-month-old.
“The victim had apparent signs of an assault, and was bruised,” deputies say. The woman told deputies she and the child had been held captive at the home for around three days when the assault happened. She was hiding in the woods as she says Whitaker told her to do. The child was not hurt.
Whitaker was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Whitaker was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony domestic protective order violation, child abuse interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female and resisting a public officer.
He was placed under a $605,000 bond.
