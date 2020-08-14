Full speed ahead to a fall high school football season at Indian Land

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even though North Carolina pushed their high school football to the spring, there will be high school football in the fall in the Carolinas as South Carolina is scheduled to start on September 25th.
Down at Indian Land High School, afternoon thundershowers moved the football team’s practice into the gym, but they are just fine with that. They just feel blessed to say that they will be playing in the fall and considering everything that is going on around them, they fact that they will play in a month is kind of surreal.
“With North Carolina shutting down and with some of the college football teams shutting down, for us it’s tangible,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “It’s right in front of us and I think for our players, it’s exciting.”
This chance to play in the fall comes with a great responsibility. COVID protocols are strictly enforced, but at this point, coaches don’t have to say much to get the players to do what’s right.
“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard the guys say ‘6 feet’ or ‘get your mask on'. I’ve heard our players reinforce that so it makes me feel good that they understand the importance of that.”
On the football side of things, coach Hastings takes over at Indian Land after coaching in North Carolina the last 10 years as a head coach at Ardrey Kell (2010-2014) and Providence Day (2015-2019). He inherits a Warriors program that has only had 1 winning season since 2012. So the fact that he has had the chance to work with his new guys, pretty much the entire summer, has been outstanding.
“June 15th when we got back going, it brought life to you,” said coach. “For our players to know our expectations and for us to be able to build that, I just feel so fortunate to be in this situation that we’ve been able to be here. What we want to do fits this community, fits this school, and we feel like they are really excited about taking another step. These guys see it. They are hungry. They want it.”
The Warriors will kick off their season October 2nd when they take on Lancaster.
