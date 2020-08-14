Flash Flood Watch in effect for counties north of Charlotte

A flash flood watch remains in effect for all counties north of Charlotte, though localized flash flooding is possible right through Saturday in any neighborhood where excessive rain falls, as any thunderstorm will be capable of putting down more than two inches of rain in a short period of time. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the seasonal mid-upper 80s each day going forward into early next week, but before you get excited, the humidity level will remain sky-high through Saturday before we get a brief break Sunday and Monday