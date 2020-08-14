Flash Flood Watch in effect for counties north of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s not much change in the forecast today…tropical humidity and afternoon heat will lead to more scattered downpours, a trend that will linger into at least the start of the weekend. While neither today nor Saturday look to be a total washout, there is a 70% chance for more rain both days.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for all counties north of Charlotte, though localized flash flooding is possible right through Saturday in any neighborhood where excessive rain falls, as any thunderstorm will be capable of putting down more than two inches of rain in a short period of time. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the seasonal mid-upper 80s each day going forward into early next week, but before you get excited, the humidity level will remain sky-high through Saturday before we get a brief break Sunday and Monday
Some showers, and even a heavier thunderstorm could linger well into the overnight hours as lows bottom out in the lower 70s.
As a weak front limps eastward Sunday, our rain chances lower – especially N/W of I-85 - and the humidity level may actually back off a bit as well going into Monday. By Tuesday, another tropically humid pattern is forecast to kick in, so our rain chances will ramp up again by the middle part of next week.
We are still closely watching the tropics. While no tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, Tropical Storm Josephine is drifting W-NW at 17 mph north of Leeward Islands. We’ll be monitoring Josephine and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat, but at this point, it looks as if the cyclone will remain well offshore of the Carolinas and U.S. east coast, though the storm could impact Bermuda Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
