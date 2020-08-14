Elderly couple without AC for over a month contacts WBTV Investigates for help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On days when temperatures are hovering around 90 degrees, imagine being cooped up inside your home with no air conditioning.
For the past month, Curtese Shiflet and her husband say they have been begging technicians to fix their AC Unit, but the excuses keep coming along with the heat!
“It’s very difficult trying to breath in a hot, hot house... even the dog pants all day because he’s having breathing problems,” said Curtese Shiflet.
On July 10, Shiflet says the central air for their home just simply shut down.
“We called our maintenance people and they were going to send someone out, but it took them awhile to find someone to send out.”
The Shiflets called their home warranty company, Choice Home Warranty, and a technician came out eight days later on July 18.
“He had to respond to Choice and tell them a coil needed to be replaced.”
Four days later, on July 22, she says the technician came out to install the coil but said it was too big.
“With old furnaces like that he said it’s hard to find replacement parts because it’s an old furnace.”
Shiflet says the technician suggested replacing the entire furnace, but since Choice Home Warranty wouldn’t approve that project, they ordered a smaller part for the Shiflets, but said it’s now on back order.
“Meanwhile we’re without air, both of us are in our 70s and it’s been difficult. My husband’s been having a lot of problems... and I’ve had swelling problems because of it.”
Shiflet says she has made countless calls to her case manager since July 22 but claims her case manager has been difficult to reach.
“Oh I’ve called Chase many times since then, yes. Sometimes they call back, sometimes they don’t.”
More than one month after the AC unit died, WBTV contacted Choice Home Warranty to see why it has taken so long and to stress the importance of getting the AC fixed for these two senior citizens in their 70′s. Case manager Keisha Brown indicated:
“We don’t want the homeowner to have to wait in these high temperatures, so we went ahead and moved forward and had our technician to supply the equipment through his distributor that may be local.”
Thursday, after talking with WBTV, a technician arrived at their home but the furnace is still not fixed.
“I mean, it’s been a whole month, I mean we still do not have air and don’t have any idea when we’re going to get air.”
WBTV Investigates has learned the Shiflets are not the only ones concerned about Choice Home Warranty. The Better Business Bureau indicates that the Arizona Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Choice Home Warranty.
According to the BBB website, “The lawsuit alleges Choice Home Warranty collected millions from Arizona consumers, but used contract exclusions, payment caps, and bad-faith refusals to avoid paying for repairs.”
