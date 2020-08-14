1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died and two others were injured Thursday night when a car crashed into a tree in Statesville.
While investigating a shooting, police came across a wreck around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
The passenger, identified as Lesia Faye Marlowe, died at the scene. The driver and a backseat passenger were taken to the hospital.
Police say a 2018 Kia Rio was traveling on Fourth Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with a tree.
The driver is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, while the backseat passenger is in critical and unstable condition, according to police.
No other information was provided.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.