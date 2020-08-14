Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden to reopen to public

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is reopening to the public after being closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in March, The Garden closed to the general public indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Garden will reopen to the public on Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 22. The Garden will remain open to members and their guests Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As part of COVID-19 protocols, members will be required to reserve a timed ticket and non-members will be required to purchase a timed ticket.
Officials say this will help manage attendance levels at any given time. Tickets will be available Monday for the following week only.
The Garden has implemented a number of protocols to create a safe environment. Staff and guests are required to wear face masks in indoor spaces.
This means guests should plan to wear face masks upon check-in at admissions. Face masks are optional for guests outdoors as long as six feet of social distancing can be observed.
The Visitor’s Pavilion, including The Garden Store, will be closed for all purposes other than entry to and exit from the Garden. Lost Hollow: The Kimbrell Children’s Garden and The Orchid Conservatory likewise will remain closed.
