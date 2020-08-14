Crime Stoppers: Police looking for robbery suspect who put gun to clerk’s neck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a man responsible for robbing a convenience store in north Charlotte.
The incident happened at a Circle K on Mallard Creek Road on Friday, August 7 around 3 a.m.
Surveillance video from the store shows a man wearing a hat and face mask walk into the store.
“As soon as the clerk walks past, the suspect puts a gun to the victim’s neck and demands cash right away and then walks the victim behind the counter to the register and takes the money out of the register,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows the suspect keeping the gun trained on the clerk’s neck as the clerk works to open the cash register.
“Me myself, I’ve never had a gun pointed at me so I can only imagine what’s going through somebody’s mind when they have a gun pointed directly at their neck,” noted Johnson.
The detective said the suspect was only able to get $50 during the robbery. Surveillance footage shows the man leave the store after the robbery. It is unclear where the suspect went following the incident.
“We’re not sure if the suspect lives nearby or if the suspect may be visiting. It’s not that far from the highway so it’s very important that we get as many facts about this case, as many leads about this case, so we can solve this as soon as possible,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
