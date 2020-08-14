Concord man charged, accused of giving drugs to man who overdosed, died

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged after he was accused of giving drugs to a man who overdosed and died in June.
Ronnie Lee Simmons Jr. is charged with one count of Death by Distribution for Unlawfully Selling a Controlled Substance.
On June 4, police found Bobby Ray Fink dead at a home on American Avenue NE in Concord.
Investigators say Fink died from overdose of oxycodone which was given to him by Simmons.
Simmons is held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $400,000 bond.
